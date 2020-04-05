Joanne M. Casbarro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Joanne passed away peacefully March 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with her family by her side.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Francis Morrison, Rita (Cioffa) Spano, and James Spano.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Stanley J. Casbarro; son, James (Tina) Casbarro; daughter, Terri Casbarro; grandchildren, James and Jamilyn Casbarro, Tolle Tonzi, Kiley Kustyn, Thomas Hitchcock, Teresa Hitchcock and Gennifer Edwards; great-grandchild, Avery Kustyn; brother, James (Peggy) Spano; devoted sister-in-law, Roberta (Bobbie) Speno; several nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Francis (Mickey) Morrison.

Joanne loved going to her grandchildren’s games and events, feeding her stray cats, watching her daughter sing, camping, enjoying a few games of poker slots, and being a part of the family business C&G Auto Sales. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth Church.

There will be no calling hours at Joanne’s request. A funeral Mass will be planned at a later date due to current situations and at the family convenience.