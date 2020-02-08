AUBURN — John A. McCall, 93, the husband of the late Gladys Freeman McCall, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.
A native of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., John lived most his life in the Auburn area and retired from McQuay. He was a jack of all trades and could do any mechanical, auto, home or electrical repair. John had a zest for life and a tremendous sense of humor, telling riddles and humorous anecdotes. He enjoyed following the New York Yankees, sharing his own unique sayings, and loved the time spent with all of his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by one daughter, Janice Regis (Frank Walters), of Auburn; and one son, John Jr., of South Carolina.
In addition to “his Gladys,” John was predeceased by two sons, Neal McCall and Guy McCall; and one daughter, Tina Currier.
Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Calling hours will be conducted from noon to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.