AUBURN — John A. McCall, 93, the husband of the late Gladys Freeman McCall, of Auburn, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital.

A native of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., John lived most his life in the Auburn area and retired from McQuay. He was a jack of all trades and could do any mechanical, auto, home or electrical repair. John had a zest for life and a tremendous sense of humor, telling riddles and humorous anecdotes. He enjoyed following the New York Yankees, sharing his own unique sayings, and loved the time spent with all of his grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Janice Regis (Frank Walters), of Auburn; and one son, John Jr., of South Carolina.

In addition to “his Gladys,” John was predeceased by two sons, Neal McCall and Guy McCall; and one daughter, Tina Currier.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Calling hours will be conducted from noon to 1:30 p.m., prior to the service.

