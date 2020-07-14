× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Bishop, Jr.

July 10, 2020

AUBURN — John Bishop, Jr, peacefully passed away at his home in Auburn on July 10, 2020 a day before his 68th birthday.

John loved music, sports, people, nature and a great piece of cream pie. He most especially enjoyed time with those he loved. John lived his whole life in Auburn, NY where he made many friends.

John leaves behind his sister Carole Sarofeen (Joe) of Auburn, and brother Jim (Marla) of South Carolina, nieces Anne (Louis) and her children Owen and Mario, Valerie (James) nephew Samuel Sarofeen and his best friend Kathy Hilliard.

John will meet up with family members on his next adventure, who passed before him, he has greatly missed; his mom, Rose; Dad, John; and sister, Joyce. John gave his family the gift of a special love, understanding and tolerance that many never get to experience.

John will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Services are private. In memory of John, an unrequited act of kindness to an elderly or disabled person is greatly appreciated.

Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, Inc, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY.

John's family would like to thank the Hospice of CNY for their kindness, professionalism and compassion during John's final days.

