BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. — John C. “Jack” Kieffer, 92, of Brantingham, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Elderwood at Liverpool with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Pennsylvania on April 2, 1927 to the late John C. and Una Y. Kieffer, of Syracuse. John was a graduate of LaSalle High School, Pa. and received his Bachelor of Science and master’s degree in education at SUNY Oswego in 1951.
His years teaching were in Ontario, Liverpool, and he retired from BOCES in Ithaca, N.Y. Administration duties as principal during his career were in Liverpool and Port Byron, N.Y. He enjoyed teaching, woodworking, playing cards, music, flowers, painting, history that included a particular interest in the Black River Canal Museum, and while wintering in Florida he participated in the Trailer Estates Fun Band and “Jack’s Pak” bike club. Most important to him was his 82 great summers at Brantingham, N.Y.
He married Julanne (Judy) A. Kieffer on July 19, 1952. Mrs. Kieffer died on April 6, 2012.
John is survived by his four children, Kathleen Barzee, of Croghan, N.Y., Pamela and her husband, Daniel Brewer, of Brantingham, N.Y., Gary Kieffer and his wife, Teri, of Moravia, N.Y., and Sheila and her husband, Scott Saroodis, of Port Byron, N.Y.; sister, Una Zona, of Liverpool, N.Y.; a brother, Karlton and his wife, Pat, of Newtown Square, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY, with the Rev. Jay Seymour, officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the Brantingham Cemetery, North-South Road, Brantingham, NY. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.
Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Canal Museum, P.O. Box 122, Boonville, NY 13309 or Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.