John Carter Gulliver

GENOA — John Carter Gulliver, 34, of Genoa, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 24, 2019.

John was born Oct. 13, 1985 in Auburn and resided in the southern Cayuga County area all of his life. John Carter was employed with Genoa Commodities for many years. He was a loving father and was very patriotic. John Carter worked hard, played hard, and he enjoyed his ATVs.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica; his daughters, Jacklynn Marie and Jaide Carter; his parents, John P. Gulliver (Kristy), of Auburn, and Kimberly J. Carter, of Scipio Center; his siblings, Mackenzie Bridenbecker (Jason), of Liverpool, Precious Walsh (Joe), of Auburn, Kevin Gulliver (Shawna), of Moravia, Brian Gulliver (Alisha), of Scipio, and Dylan Gulliver, of Auburn; maternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Carter, of Scipio; paternal grandmother, Marion Gulliver, of Auburn; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was predeceased by his infant daughter, J.C. Gulliver in 2013; an uncle, Dana Tyrrell; and an aunt, Cindy (Carter) Volbrecht.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. Funeral services will be private. Spring interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard. A celebration of life for his friends will be held from 2 p.m. – on, Saturday, Jan. 4, at Genoa Commodities, Route 34, Genoa.

