PORT BYRON — John “Chris” Lofft Sr., 65, of Port Byron, died March 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Chris was a contractor and loved spending timed with his family in the Adirondacks.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diane Cook Lofft; children, Jeff Lofft and Cheri Lofft; son-in-law, Richard Martinez; grandchildren, Isabella Martinez, Molly Lofft, and Christopher Martinez; his mother, Nancy Scheftic Lofft; siblings, Mark Lofft, Debbie Lofft, Laurie Lofft, Edward Lofft, and Kenneth “Buddy” Lofft.

He was predeceased by his son, John C. Lofft Jr., and father, Edward Lofft.

There will be no calling hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron. Keeping in mind social distancing at graveside.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Port Byron Fire Department, P.O. Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY, has charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to www.audiounfuneralhome.com.

