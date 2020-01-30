SYRACUSE — John Christopher Mitchell, 38, died on Jan. 19, 2020.
He was a resident of Syracuse where he was employed as an independent contractor.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Joanne Mitchell, of Auburn; brothers, Joseph (Gladys), of Fruitland, Idaho, William (Susan), of Albuquerque, N.M., and Leonard, of Buffalo; three nephews and a great-niece; by his Syracuse family, Jeannie Schinto, Dennis Thornton, and Joshua Thornton.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for John at noon Monday, Feb. 3, at Farrell’s Funeral Home, 84 South St., Auburn.
Contributions in John’s name may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 150 French Road, Rochester, NY 14618.
To plant a tree in memory of John Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.