SYRACUSE — John Christopher Mitchell, 38, died on Jan. 19, 2020.

He was a resident of Syracuse where he was employed as an independent contractor.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Joanne Mitchell, of Auburn; brothers, Joseph (Gladys), of Fruitland, Idaho, William (Susan), of Albuquerque, N.M., and Leonard, of Buffalo; three nephews and a great-niece; by his Syracuse family, Jeannie Schinto, Dennis Thornton, and Joshua Thornton.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for John at noon Monday, Feb. 3, at Farrell’s Funeral Home, 84 South St., Auburn.

Contributions in John’s name may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, 150 French Road, Rochester, NY 14618.

