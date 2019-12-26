ANNAPOLIS, MD — John Durkin Flanagan “Jack,” of Annapolis, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 87.
Born on July 18, 1932 in Warsaw, N.Y., to the late John and Mary Flanagan, Jack graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1949. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and upon being discharged earned an AA Degree in agricultural studies from Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College. Jack enjoyed a lengthy career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture eventually retiring in 1994 as a Division Chief. After retiring, Jack joined the U.S. Naval Academy Visitors Center as a tour guide and worked part time there until 2019, where he led tours and served as manager within the center. He was an avid supporter of the Navy Boosters, actively involved in the local Ancient Order of Hibernians and a Navy football season ticket holder; he loved his adopted city and developed many lifelong friendships in the area.
Jack was the beloved husband of the late Angela Ciampaglia Flanagan; devoted father of Christian (Mary Beth), Michael (LuAnn), David (Julianne), and the late John “Jack” Flanagan; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Jackie), Samantha (Chris), John, Paige, Adam, Mikaela, Rex, Marleigh, and Ray; adoring great-grandfather of Jack; dear brother of Mary Brennan, Anne Wade, and Michael Flanagan; also survived by many loving family and friends.
Friends are invited to celebrate Jack’s life at the from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Annapolis, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Condolences may be made online at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
