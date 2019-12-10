BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — John E. (Radar) Grobelny Sr., 78, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2019, at North Collier Hospital, Naples, Fla.
He was born on April 15, 1941 to Evelyn P. (Snay) Grobelny and Eric L. Grobelny, of Locke, N.Y.
John was predeceased by his wife, June; parents, and sister, Marian Lust-Wild.
John is survived by his lifelong friend and companion, Toni A. Mott; sons, John E. (Sara) Grobelny Jr., and Joseph M. (Amy) Grobelny Sr.; his daughter, Jill M. (Fred) Grobelny; grandchildren, Joseph M. (Joy) Grobelny II, Raechal E. (Jesse) Allen, Rebekah M. (James) Kimball, and Joshua E. (Ruth) Grobelny; great-grandchildren, Joseph M. Grobelny III, Waylon F., and Jameson E. Grobelny, and his first great-granddaughter, Annaliese R. Kimball due in January; stepdaughters, Donna (Gary) Harding, Susan (Ben) Morehouse, Kathy (Gary) Watrous, and Elaine (Jerry) Schneider, and many nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Moravia Central School was part of the ROTC program and attended Syracuse University. He was a self-employed cabinetmaker and contractor. Some of his projects included the Chronicle Guidance, 1st National Bank of Moravia, Episcopal Church, and Powers Library. John built many homes for Ivar Johnson in Ithaca, N.Y. He also co-owned the Chalet restaurant in Moravia, N.Y. from 1969-1981. He moved to Naples, Fla. in 1988 where he did architectural CAD drawings for Newberry North operated by Dave Rogers who he thought of as a son. John was a Past Master of Sylvan Lodge #41, Past Deputy Grand Master of Cayuga-Tompkins District of Free and Accepted Masons, 32nd Degree member Scottish Rite of Ithaca, N.Y., and member of the Shriners.
John and Toni were avid travelers; he loved bears and had the opportunity to see the Kodiak, polar and black bears up close. He loved to cook and fulfilling the requests of his guests.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Calling hours will precede the funeral service from noon to 3 p.m. Burial will be delayed until spring.
Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to the Special Olympics.
