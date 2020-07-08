AUBURN — John J. Cimildora passed away suddenly at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife Jeanne by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was a life resident of Auburn, and a 25-year resident of the Town of Sennett. He was the son of the late Joseph and M. Joan (Mullally) Cimildora. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Del Favero and was married for 24 years.

After his retirement, John enjoyed being a member of ARCS (Radio Control Model Airplane Club) in Marcellus, and building and flying model airplanes whenever he could find time. He also took a job as the maintenance manager for Bluefield Manor, where he met many wonderful residents who loved having him around to talk and certainly laugh with. John was fond of fishing Owasco Lake in their boat, traveling the east coast together, and especially enjoyed spending their winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. John loved to talk (at length) to anyone he met, wherever he was. He left most everyone smiling with his “Irish gift of gab” and Jeanne would always ask him if he ever had "kissed the Blarney Stone."