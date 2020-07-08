John J. Cimildora
July 4, 2020
AUBURN — John J. Cimildora passed away suddenly at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, with his wife Jeanne by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was a life resident of Auburn, and a 25-year resident of the Town of Sennett. He was the son of the late Joseph and M. Joan (Mullally) Cimildora. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Del Favero and was married for 24 years.
John served four years in the US Air Force in the Military Police, K-9 Division.
John worked for the NYS Dept. of Corrections, retiring after 30 years as a Correctional Lieutenant in 2000. He was working at Attica Prison during the Prison Riot in 1971.
After his retirement, John enjoyed being a member of ARCS (Radio Control Model Airplane Club) in Marcellus, and building and flying model airplanes whenever he could find time. He also took a job as the maintenance manager for Bluefield Manor, where he met many wonderful residents who loved having him around to talk and certainly laugh with. John was fond of fishing Owasco Lake in their boat, traveling the east coast together, and especially enjoyed spending their winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. John loved to talk (at length) to anyone he met, wherever he was. He left most everyone smiling with his “Irish gift of gab” and Jeanne would always ask him if he ever had "kissed the Blarney Stone."
John leaves two sisters: Margaret M. Mazzeo, and Patricia C. Panarites (Michael); Brothers-in-laws: Robert Del Favero and Mark Del Favero (Sharon), and Richard Howland; Sister-in-law: Ellen Vesosky; Nieces: Kelly A. Kinson (Lee), Julie E. Barber (Holt), Samantha Pinter, Melissa Vesosky, and Sarah Vesosky (Jason); Nephew: Bryan Del Favero (Danielle); Great-nephews: Zachary L. Kinson (Solara) and Tristan H. Barber, Noah Pinter, Dominic Del Favero and Great-Nieces: Julia Pinter and Alexa Del Favero. John also is survived by several cousins of the Cimildora, Ide and Mullally families.
John was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Howland in 2020, and brother-in-law, Jack M. Hayden, Jr. in 1987, whom he often told his wife "was the brother he never had." He was also predeceased by his canine best friend, their golden retriever, Sadie.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. All those attending must wear a mask or face covering and social distancing must be maintained. A private funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church on Friday. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.