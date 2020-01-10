{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — John J. Helinski Jr., 74, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late John Helinski Sr. and Philomena Capone Helinski. John formerly was employed as shop steward for General Electric and later retired from General Products, after more than 19 years of service. John was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Julia “Julie” (Knapp) Helinski, of Auburn; two sons, Paul (Christine) Helinski, of Alma, Ga., and John J. Helinski IV, of Fredericksburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Chris) Just, Courtney (Richard) Compton, Caitlin Helinski, T.J. Helinski V, and Leo Helinski; great-grandchildren, Bianca, and Andrew; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Antonia and Patricia Helinski, and a brother, William Helinski.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday (tomorrow), with services to immediately follow at noon, all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.

Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
