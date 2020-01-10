AUBURN — John J. Helinski Jr., 74, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was born in Auburn, the son of the late John Helinski Sr. and Philomena Capone Helinski. John formerly was employed as shop steward for General Electric and later retired from General Products, after more than 19 years of service. John was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Julia “Julie” (Knapp) Helinski, of Auburn; two sons, Paul (Christine) Helinski, of Alma, Ga., and John J. Helinski IV, of Fredericksburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Chris) Just, Courtney (Richard) Compton, Caitlin Helinski, T.J. Helinski V, and Leo Helinski; great-grandchildren, Bianca, and Andrew; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two sisters, Antonia and Patricia Helinski, and a brother, William Helinski.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday (tomorrow), with services to immediately follow at noon, all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.