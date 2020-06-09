AUBURN — John J. “Joe” Gleason, 66, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, June 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Auburn, the son of the late George and Julia Jurczak Gleason and had been a life resident. “Joe,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War. While serving our country, he was a skilled mechanic working on various aircraft during the war. Joe had a strong work ethic, having two jobs for most of his life. He spent many years as the head of maintenance for both the Auburn Enlarged City School District and also for the New York State Police Department. Joe also enjoyed woodworking and playing an occasional game of poker. Joe’s most favorite and cherished times were those spent with his family. He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bernie (Blowers) Gleason, of Auburn; three beloved daughters, Jammie (Peter Ricci) Gleason, Jackie Gleason, both of Auburn, and Chrissy (Mark) Allen, of Throop; two granddaughters, Sophia and Alivia Allen; sister, Donna (Mike) O’Hora, of Florida; brother, Robert “Bobby” (Nancy) Gleason, of Auburn; an uncle, Peter (Florence) Jurczak; sister-in-law, Sue (Emerson) Corwin; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his aunts, Sophie Jurczak, Anna Farrell, and Helen Vanfleet, and uncle, Jay Jurczak.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.