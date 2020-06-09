John J. 'Joe' Gleason

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late George and Julia Jurczak Gleason and had been a life resident. “Joe,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War. While serving our country, he was a skilled mechanic working on various aircraft during the war. Joe had a strong work ethic, having two jobs for most of his life. He spent many years as the head of maintenance for both the Auburn Enlarged City School District and also for the New York State Police Department. Joe also enjoyed woodworking and playing an occasional game of poker. Joe’s most favorite and cherished times were those spent with his family. He will be sadly missed.