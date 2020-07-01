John J. Neville
March 21, 1942 — June 28, 2020
AUBURN — John J. Neville, 78, of Auburn passed away on June 28, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by his family. John was born in Cortland, New York on March 21, 1942 to the late George Thomas Sr. and Frances Langhorst Neville. After graduating from Mount Carmel High School, John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles after 30 years of employment, during which he met the love of his life, Krista.
Following his retirement, John enjoyed cooking at Snappers during football season and bartending on Friday nights at the Knights of Columbus where he was a fourth degree member for over 50 years. John enjoyed golf, spending time in his pool, solitaire and cooking. He especially enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving meals for his family. He was an avid reader of many daily newspapers and known around town for his sayings and fun loving conversation. He was anxiously awaiting the end of the pandemic so he could rejoin his buddies at the local establishments, especially the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Utopia Club and Snappers, just to name a few.
John is survived by his daughters, Christine Siddall, Noelle (John) Stebbins, Heidi Neville, Katie (Matthew) Miller, his son, Thomas J. (Kristina) Neville, and his grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson, Timothy, Katherine, Vincent, Jack, Daisy, Nicholas, Leonard, Nicolette, Owen, Christopher and Kiran, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Krista Neville in 2019 and his siblings, Judith Ferguson and George Thomas Neville Jr. (aka Tommy), as well as his beloved cocker spaniels, Chelsea and Lily.
Services for John will be held privately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life in honor of John will be held at a future date for all of his many, many friends. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Owasco Fire Department.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.