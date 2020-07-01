× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John J. Neville

March 21, 1942 — June 28, 2020

AUBURN — John J. Neville, 78, of Auburn passed away on June 28, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by his family. John was born in Cortland, New York on March 21, 1942 to the late George Thomas Sr. and Frances Langhorst Neville. After graduating from Mount Carmel High School, John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles after 30 years of employment, during which he met the love of his life, Krista.

Following his retirement, John enjoyed cooking at Snappers during football season and bartending on Friday nights at the Knights of Columbus where he was a fourth degree member for over 50 years. John enjoyed golf, spending time in his pool, solitaire and cooking. He especially enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving meals for his family. He was an avid reader of many daily newspapers and known around town for his sayings and fun loving conversation. He was anxiously awaiting the end of the pandemic so he could rejoin his buddies at the local establishments, especially the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the Utopia Club and Snappers, just to name a few.