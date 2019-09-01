JORDAN — John J. Weslowski, 78, of Old Route 31, Jordan, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 27, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital. For the past three years he was a resident of Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Center surrounded by a staff he dearly loved.
Born in Syracuse, Dec. 7, 1940 to Joseph and Helen Weslowski, John lived in Jordan since 1980. He graduated in 1959 from West Genesee High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1963. He was machinist for Armstrong Mold Co. of East Syracuse before retiring in 2011. John was a member of the Elbridge Community Church. He was an avid bowler and a member of several leagues in Weedsport and Camillus. John enjoyed spending time with his family and taking drives through the countryside.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy (Hurd-Manitta), married 39 years on Aug. 23; his daughters, Maryjo Fulkerson and Lori Rhoads; sons, Thomas Manitta, John Manitta, John Weslowski Jr., and Frank (Amy) Manitta; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Barbara (David) Rinaldo and Dianna Farnham (Eric Burhans); as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., with the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Elbridge Community Church.
