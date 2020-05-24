LIVERPOOL — John “Jack” E. Ryan, 81, of Liverpool, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Auburn, N.Y., he graduated from Holy Family High School, class of 1958. Jack continued his studies at Auburn Community College and completed his education at Central Michigan University obtaining his bachelor’s degree in psychology and business. After school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jack began his career in sales with Procter & Gamble in Syracuse. He then worked for Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a lighting sales representative and retired from Prudential as a real estate agent.
Jack loved life and lived it to the fullest. His outgoing personality made everyone feel comfortable in his presence. He was a devoted husband and loved spending time with his family. Jack was a supporter of the Auburn Doubledays and New York Yankees. He was avid golfer and enjoyed oil painting, creating many beautiful portraits. Jack was a member of Beaver Meadows Golf Club serving on their Board of Directors and a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Liverpool.
He was predeceased by his parents, Timothy F. and Edna (Byrne) Ryan; two daughters, Kelly Ann Ryan and Kimberly Anne Ryan; and sister, Joan (Ryan) McCormick.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda L. (Loop) Ryan, of Liverpool; his daughter, Meaghan (Mark) Congel, of Skaneateles; five adored granddaughters, Ryan, Sydney, Logan, Jaedyn, and Graecyn; brother-in-law, Brian (Tammy) Kenney, of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; six nieces and nephews, Melissa, Steven, and Emily Kenney, Debbie, Denise, and Gregory McCormick.
Services will be private with the Rite of Committal and burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cortland, N.Y. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Jack’s memory to the Liverpool Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 32, Liverpool, NY 13088.
Please sign the funeral home on-line guestbook by going to the funeral home website www.maurerfuneralhome.com for Jack to express your condolences to his family.
