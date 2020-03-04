AUBURN — John “Jack” Graney, 90, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center for Living surrounded by his loving family.

He was a lifelong resident of Auburn, son of the late Joseph E. and Helen Schmitz Graney. Jack received his BA degree in Journalism from St. Bonaventure University in 1951. Upon graduation he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jack’s career spanned over 35 years as a successful salesman in the insurance business.

On Dec. 27, 1951, he married the love of his life, Sheila Stacklyn, and then went on to adopt six children.

Jack’s interests were many: tennis, running, cross country skiing, hiking, visiting baseball stadiums and watching baseball, and The Great Race. Spending time and traveling with friends was an integral part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his four siblings, and son, Thomas Michael Graney.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Sheila; children, Lynn (Peter) Sargent, John (Dawn) Graney, Karen (Mike) Wilson, James (Carrie) Graney, and Joseph (Tracey Hesse); 19 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.