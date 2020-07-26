× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John (Jack) R. Miller

Dec. 13, 1928 — July 22, 2020

AUBURN — Born in Lockport, PA, son of Robert "Andy" E. Miller and Carrie Johnson Miller. Grew up on Island Route at the Miller homestead, built in 1838, with foster brother, the late Charles "Cody" William Johnson. Attended Lock Haven High School and graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Employed by Sylvania Electronics Corporation in Mill Hall, PA. Married Sept. 10, 1950 to Dorothy June Sigmund also of Lock Haven. Drafted in February 1952 to the Signal Corp of United States Army. Honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Sylvania until retiring as Division Quality Control Manager in Seneca Falls, NY in June 1989.

Jack was a life-long blood donor beginning in 1949. After retiring, he began volunteering for the Red Cross phoning donors, coordinating blood drives, and transporting donations. In 2013 he earned the American Red Cross Real Heroes: Blood Donor Award.

Faith and church activities have played a role throughout Jack's life including camp counselor, Sunday School Teacher, singing in the church choir, traveling to the Holy Land, member of Walk to Emmaus, and serving on numerous committees and leadership roles in the church.