John (Jack) R. Miller
Dec. 13, 1928 — July 22, 2020
AUBURN — Born in Lockport, PA, son of Robert "Andy" E. Miller and Carrie Johnson Miller. Grew up on Island Route at the Miller homestead, built in 1838, with foster brother, the late Charles "Cody" William Johnson. Attended Lock Haven High School and graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Employed by Sylvania Electronics Corporation in Mill Hall, PA. Married Sept. 10, 1950 to Dorothy June Sigmund also of Lock Haven. Drafted in February 1952 to the Signal Corp of United States Army. Honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Sylvania until retiring as Division Quality Control Manager in Seneca Falls, NY in June 1989.
Jack was a life-long blood donor beginning in 1949. After retiring, he began volunteering for the Red Cross phoning donors, coordinating blood drives, and transporting donations. In 2013 he earned the American Red Cross Real Heroes: Blood Donor Award.
Faith and church activities have played a role throughout Jack's life including camp counselor, Sunday School Teacher, singing in the church choir, traveling to the Holy Land, member of Walk to Emmaus, and serving on numerous committees and leadership roles in the church.
He enjoyed playing trumpet in high school and continued through the years, including playing with the Auburn Civic Band. Hunting and golfing were passions throughout his life and through retirement as well as walking and scratching his beloved dog Xolar.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy Sigmund Miller; son Robert B. Miller (wife Kim) of South Carolina; daughters Kathy M. Longwell of Auburn, Susan E. Thompson of Ohio and Jodi M. Mauro (husband Jason) of Syracuse; grandchildren, Emily, Kara, Dyson, Kelly, Katelyn, Elaine, Ben and Aubry; and great granddaughter Megan.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Red Cross, 825 John Street, West Henrietta, NY 14586, Memo: In Memory of Jack Miller. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.
