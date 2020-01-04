ANDOVER, N.Y. — John Joseph Bradstreet died peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family on Dec. 28, 2019, in Andover, N.Y., at the age of 60. John was brave in his journey and faced his challenges with courage.
John was born on Dec. 13, 1959, in Syracuse, N.Y. He graduated from Southern Cayuga High School in 1978. He loved basketball and soccer while in school. He also developed some life-long friendships in Southern Cayuga. John was an accomplished chef throughout his life and began his love of cooking working for Joe Russo at Fisherman’s Pier, Auburn, N.Y. He would later work in Richmond, Va., and throughout Colorado. He spent many happy years working as a chef at Chateau Morrisette Winery in Floyd, Va. John was most recently employed at Radford University in Radford, Va., which he enjoyed for the past 19 years. John was a mentor to many when he found out that they had a real love of cooking. He shared his knowledge freely and guided those he was able to work with.
John is survived by his mother, Mary C. Bradstreet; and his siblings, Arthur Bradstreet (Nancy), Thomas Bradstreet (Chiara), Anne Marie McCormick (Terry), Paul Bradstreet (Kim), David Bradstreet (Heather), and Ellen Bradstreet (Patrick Willdigg). His nieces and nephews, Amanda, Nathan, Christopher, Keegan, Alex, Mikela, Kaiden, and Jack also survive him.
He was predeceased by his father, Arthur James Bradstreet (2009), and his sister, Mary Bradstreet (1960).
He was also very appreciative of the friendships he developed in Virginia and spoke fondly of Barb, Chris, Karen, and Sarah. His family wishes to convey their gratitude for those who looked out for him and cared to make a difference in his life.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to Dr. Sahasrabudhe, Dr. Michael Cummings, Dr. Jason Zittel and staff (especially Kim and Natalie) at the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center at Strong Hospital in Rochester, N.Y. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at CareFirst of Steuben County for their hospice services. The family would also like to thank Anne and Terry McCormick for opening their home to John and giving him comfort and love during his final months.
A service of remembrance will take place at a later date.
If you wish to make a remembrance, please donate to the James P. Wilmot Cancer Center or to your local hospice services.
On-line condolences may be made at www.embserfuneralhome.com.
