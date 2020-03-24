LOCKE — John Kenneth “Ken” Devine Jr., 78, of Locke, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Groton Community Health Care Center.
Mr. Devine was born in Ithaca on March 15, 1942, to the late John K. Devine Sr. and Olive Nedrow Devine. He was a 1960 graduate of Genoa Central School. Ken attended Baptist Bible Seminary for one year and then went to work at Cornell University, where he retired from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences as a research support specialist. He was a member of the Liberty Hyde Bailey Garden Club, the Rock Garden Society, and other horticulture related organizations. He had a strong faith, and loved to be outside gardening. Ken’s greatest joy came from the time he spent with his beloved family.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Ruth Wattles Devine; his children, Lisa (Jim) Walker, Gregory (Sara) Devine, and Bethany (Matt) Penrod; his cherished grandchildren, Alexis (Jason) Yagan, Mitchell Devine, Megan Walker, Collin Walker, Elise Penrod and Cuyler Penrod; his sisters, Doris (Don) Mundy, Ruby Lois Mikulas, and Marjorie (Robert) Quick; and several nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Devine.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Ken may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Services, 11 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland, NY 13045.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.