John Kenneth 'Ken' Devine Jr.

Mr. Devine was born in Ithaca on March 15, 1942, to the late John K. Devine Sr. and Olive Nedrow Devine. He was a 1960 graduate of Genoa Central School. Ken attended Baptist Bible Seminary for one year and then went to work at Cornell University, where he retired from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences as a research support specialist. He was a member of the Liberty Hyde Bailey Garden Club, the Rock Garden Society, and other horticulture related organizations. He had a strong faith, and loved to be outside gardening. Ken’s greatest joy came from the time he spent with his beloved family.