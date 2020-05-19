SYRACUSE — John M. Bishop, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on May 15, 2020.
He was born in Auburn, on Sept. 5, 1948. He graduated from Cornell University (BS English) and Stanford University (PhD Modern Literature) with special interests in James Joyce, writing and psychoanalysis. He retired as a tenured professor of English from UC Berkeley, where he is known internationally as a Joyce and Modern Scholar. His personal interests include classical piano playing, writing, history, geology of Central New York, travel, camping, hiking, comedy, teaching, and family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Anne Skomsky Bishop; father, Walter Bishop; and sister, Dr. Anne Bishop.
He is survived by his sister, Dr. Jeanne Bishop; niece, Katherine Shaw (Adam Dieck); brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Shaw; and many cousins.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, follow the Facebook link on his obituary page www.scheppfamily.com. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in DeWitt.
Former students and colleagues are organizing a virtual celebration of John’s life to be held later this summer. Details will be announced on the UC Berkeley English Department website and on their Facebook.
Contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, 4112 E. Genesee St., DeWitt, NY 13214; the Department of English Fund at UC Berkeley, scholarship in honor of Professor John Bishop, https://give.berkeley.edu/egiving/index.cfm?fund=FN7202000 or the International James Joyce Foundation, gifts to commemorate John will go towards graduate student scholarships, jjf@utulsa.edu.
John leaves the legacy of his brilliant mind and gentle soul with all those he has touched. My brother, “So soft this morning ours … Whish! A lone a last a loved…”
