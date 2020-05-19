× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SYRACUSE — John M. Bishop, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on May 15, 2020.

He was born in Auburn, on Sept. 5, 1948. He graduated from Cornell University (BS English) and Stanford University (PhD Modern Literature) with special interests in James Joyce, writing and psychoanalysis. He retired as a tenured professor of English from UC Berkeley, where he is known internationally as a Joyce and Modern Scholar. His personal interests include classical piano playing, writing, history, geology of Central New York, travel, camping, hiking, comedy, teaching, and family.

He was predeceased by his mother, Anne Skomsky Bishop; father, Walter Bishop; and sister, Dr. Anne Bishop.

He is survived by his sister, Dr. Jeanne Bishop; niece, Katherine Shaw (Adam Dieck); brother-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Shaw; and many cousins.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be live streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, follow the Facebook link on his obituary page www.scheppfamily.com. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in DeWitt.