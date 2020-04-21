AUBURN — John M. Flummerfelt, loving husband, father, son, and friend passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Priscilla “Tish;” daughters, Georgia (Jason) Yokom and Sarah Lusk; brother, Robert (Phyllis) Flummerfelt; adored grandchildren, Natalie Yokom and Dylan and Cameron Lusk; along with several nephews and a niece.
John was a graduate of Auburn East High School and SUNY Morrisville’s Auto Tech Program where he was president of the Auto Tech Society. As a native of Auburn, you may know John best for his 35 years of owning and running Flummerfelt’s Yamaha with his wife, Tish. He certainly loved motorcycles, but mostly he treasured his customers who almost always became his friends for a lifetime. John loved classic movies and classic cars. In fact he would never watch a remake of any film because it “could never be as good as the original.” He was a founding member of the Prison City Ramblers Car Club in Auburn and enjoyed going to the lake each summer on Father’s Day to the car show. John was an avid hunter “in his day.” He was also a great story teller. John had many friends. Even at 82 years old his childhood friends were still very active in his life, an amazing bond for so many decades. He was deeply cared for and respected by many. It was a rare occasion that his wife or children ever went anywhere without someone telling them a story of how they knew him. He had a full life, a life of love and friendship. To quote Charles Darwin, “a man’s friendships are one of the best measures of his worth,” well then John Flummerfelt was one of the richest men alive! He will truly be missed.
There will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions in his name to The Prison City Ramblers Inc., P.O. Box 1995, Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.
