AUBURN — Mr. John P. “Jack” McGrath, 88, of Genesee Street, Auburn, died at home on March 2, 2020, following years of diminishing health.
Mr. McGrath was born in Syracuse on June 5, 1931, the son of Eugene and Irene Blass McGrath. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a corrections officer for 34 years at Auburn Correctional Facility, retiring in 1990. During many of those years, he painted houses on the side. Jack loved to walk; he always walked to and from work. He was also an avid Yankees fan.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jane Martin McGrath, on Oct. 5, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Jane Courtney (Shaun), of Auburn, Linda Bucklin (Howard), of Lyndonville, N.Y., Kathleen Burchim, of Waterloo, Michele Lakota (Roman), of Port Byron, John McGrath, of Auburn, and Karen McGrath, of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, William McGrath (Patricia), of Clay, N.Y., Joan Richards (Malcom), of Hollywood, Fla., and Rosemary Scott (Michael), of Cooper City, Fla.
A special thank you to his grandson, John P. McGrath III, who has been his primary caregiver.
Along with his parents and wife, Jack was predeceased by an infant son, John Patrick; brothers, James and Paul McGrath; and a sister, Ann Manino.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be remembered to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
