John "Ray" Walters, Jr.
July 22, 2020
AUBURN — John "Ray" Walters Jr., 93 of Auburn, formally of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn the son of the late Ray and Marion Jetty Walters, Ray was a graduate of Port Byron High School. He was a Veteran of WWII, proudly enlisting in the US Navy in 1944. He was assigned to the USS Acree Destroyer Escort (DE167). He served as a sonarman in the Pacific Theater helping to escort convoys near the islands of Guam, Eniwetok, Uliti and Saipan. Ray had one last mission in 2019 as he participated in the "Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. and the WWII Memorial.
He is survived by his two sons Ray and his wife Jo of Camillus and Lance and his wife Debby of Fleming; two grandchildren Brian and Cathy; as well as all his friends at the Commons on St. Anthony. In addition to his parents, Ray is predeceased by wife Ardyce in 2018.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.
