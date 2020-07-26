AUBURN — John "Ray" Walters Jr., 93 of Auburn, formally of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn the son of the late Ray and Marion Jetty Walters, Ray was a graduate of Port Byron High School. He was a Veteran of WWII, proudly enlisting in the US Navy in 1944. He was assigned to the USS Acree Destroyer Escort (DE167). He served as a sonarman in the Pacific Theater helping to escort convoys near the islands of Guam, Eniwetok, Uliti and Saipan. Ray had one last mission in 2019 as he participated in the "Honor Flight" to Washington D.C. and the WWII Memorial.