× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Simonsen

Dec. 14, 1930 — July 14, 2020

AUBURN — John Simonsen, 89, formerly of Standart Woods Apartments, Auburn, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in his home. John was born Penn Yan, NY and was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ of Auburn.

John was a veteran and served in the Army during the occupation of both Germany and Japan as well as during the Korean War. He held numerous military decorations, however, John was most proud of his Purple Heart and his US Army Combat Infantryman's Badge.

John was married to the former Geraldine Hoke Simonsen for 47 years. Besides his wife, John is survived by Alan Simonsen, of Webster, NY; a stepson, Robert Murray, of Elizabeth, NJ; two daughters, Arlene (Dale) DeVinney, of Rushville, NY and Kristina (James) Koniar, of Niagara Falls, Canada; two stepdaughters Gail (Michael) Nellenvack, of Auburn, and Terry (Rick) Frosino, of Rochester; 10 grands, 20 great-grands and one great-great-grandchild. John was predeceased by his son Marshall Simonsen and grandson Bryan Frosino.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon with a service immediately following at noon, within the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming, NY

In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary St. #1, Auburn, NY, 13021