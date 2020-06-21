John V. Vitale

John had two hobbies, family and fishing, and so often those two were one. He was never better at anything in his life than being a grandfather to his five grandchildren. He had a unique and deeply loving relationship with each of them and was present for every event and milestone, no matter how ill, tired or generally struggling he was. He made sure that they all got equal attention and sugary snacks in spite the protest or objection from his children. The only thing that made him happier than this was to have them on the boat catching whatever was biting that day and seeing their joy, which was all about being with him rather than where they were or what they were catching.

He was a quiet man with a sense of family that mirrored his father before him. He never needed possessions or big things and experiences. He only needed to be surrounded by his family, good food, and laughter. His many clients and coworkers always had nice things to say about him when met in public but were the worse for not knowing what he was like during family gatherings and holiday dinners where he would find a wonderful way of being present and mixing in things he loved about his youth which helped his wife and children better understand him.

John will be deeply missed by those who knew him best and especially by his grandchildren who did not get enough time to know all of their "Papa".