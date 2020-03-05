John (Zel) Zelehowsky

AUBURN — John Zelehowsky passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. John was 56 years young.

He is survived by his son, John; his daughter, Sara; mother, Marjorie; sisters, Patricia Dean and Debra Ingram, and his brother, Gary Zelehowsky.

John was predeceased by his wife, Diane; father, Marshall; brother, Greg; and sister, Diana.

Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, with his funeral services to follow at 4 p.m.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to light a candle or send a condolence to the family.

