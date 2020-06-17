Joseph A. "Ace" Capace
AUBURN — Joseph A. "Ace" Capace, 70 of Auburn, passed away Saturday, June 13,2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, after a brief illness.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Alphonse and Carrie Felitto Capace. "Ace" as he was well known by his family and friends was a West High School graduate, class of 1969 and was also a 1969 honorary graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. He retired from Crucible Metals in Solvay after more than 38 years of service. Ace, could seldom be found home, as he was always mingling with his friends at his other homes, Angelo's Pizza and Fast Track Convenience Store. To have met, Ace, it was an experience that would never be forgotten by you or Ace himself. His razor sharp memory and ability to tell a story kept you intrigued and interested for at least 30 minutes and probably a lot longer. Not to mention, always wondering, with his signature mustache and dark sunglasses, if he had special ties to an Italian group , that always kept you focused and looking over your shoulder. He was an avid New York Yankees, New York Giants and Boston Celtics sports enthusiast. Auburn will never be the same without, Ace Capace!
He is survived by his loving sister, Elaine (John) Golden, of Auburn, special cousins, Carol (Michael) Sigona, Julie (Larry) Felitto, Joseph (Donna) Felitto, Anthony (Janice) Felitto, Gail Felitto Scarafile (Joseph), Therese Felitto Montana (deceased) and many close and dear friends, especially Luke Gentilcore, Matt Bartolotta, Jeff Campianola, Tom Didio, Jack Feocchino and Leo Hogan.
Friends and relatives are invited this Saturday for Ace's calling hours from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home. A service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A limited amount of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time, with state mandates in place.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at lymphoma.org. A special thank you to the very caring and compassionate staff at SUNY Upstate for all of the help that was shown to Joseph during his stay.
