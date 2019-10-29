{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph A. Ellers

AUBURN — Joseph A. Ellers, (CB handle – “Suntan Man”), 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Oct. 26, 2019, joining is wife, Doris.

Joseph was born March 15, 1940 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Malcom and Margaret McCloe Ellers.

Joseph is survived by daughters, Jackie (John) Juhl, Debbie (Joseph) Lopez, and Carol Madill; son, Kevin (Kim) Ellers; many grandchildren, especially close to Heather Austin and John Juhl II; great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Ellers and Ronnie (Joyce) Ellers; sister, Margaret Zipp; many nieces and nephews, and beloved dog, Poochie.

Joseph was predeceased by parents; brothers, Raymond and Sonny Ellers, and sisters, Yvonne Ward and Lana Wolcott.

A memorial service for Joseph will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

