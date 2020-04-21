Joseph A. Guerrera

A native of Chicago, Joe lived most of his life in Auburn and was a communicant of St. Francis Church. He was a graduate of Auburn’s East High School and attended and graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy in 1951. He held a U.S. Coast Guard license for steam and motor vessels and served Third Officer aboard dry cargo and tanker vessels.

Through his working career he was employed by several high-tech companies. In his early years, he worked for the Rand Corp., and was instrumental in the development of the SAGE, which stands for Semi-Automatic Ground Environment, a system that integrated multiple radar sites to one readable radar screen to aid defense systems and tracked all the air-born objects in the Northern Hemisphere. While serving with the Hamilton Standard Division of the United Aircraft Corp., he assisted in the development of United’s companywide inventory control program. For a number of years he worked with the General Electric Corp. supervising with the design and development of computer programs for USAF Air Weapons control system. More recently he worked as a project leader for the Bristol laboratories, supervising personal in the design and development of medical and research projects. In 1973 he was appointed as the first director of the Cayuga County Data Processing Department. He was a member of the Selective Service Commission and the Sons of Italy and enjoyed his work as a volunteer at Auburn Memorial Hospital.