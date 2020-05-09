Joseph C. Tratt Jr.

Joseph was born July 8, 1935, in Auburn, a son of Joseph Charles and Lucy (Wheelock) Tratt Sr. He was a former resident of Auburn, and had been employed as a landscaper with Still Meadow Nursery in Auburn until his retirement. He also served in the Army during the Korean Wartime. Joseph married Elizabeth Dunks, of Locke, N.Y., and this year on July 7th they would have celebrated 58 years of marriage. He had a great love of music, both playing guitar with his family and listening to old country songs. Joe passed on his love and passion for music to all of his sons and son-in-law, to live on for many years to come. He shared a special bond with his granddaughter, Grace Van Horn, from the day she was born until the day he died.