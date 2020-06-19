UNION SPRINGS — Joseph E. Cartner Jr., 84, of Union Springs, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph E. Cartner Sr. and Josephine Hutchings Cartner Tryant. Joe worked for ALCO in Auburn for over 35 years and he was very active in the Walter T. Conley Post #1107 in Union Springs for many years. He also enjoyed hunting in his favorite spot in the woods. He is survived by, wife: Marilyn Cartner; brother: Robert Cartner and his wife Debbie; sister: Beverly Plis; brother-in-law: David Myers; good friend: Robert Howard and his wife Luann; Several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Joseph was predeceased by his brother Thomas Cartner. Per Joe's request there will be no visitation or service. He will be laid to rest at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.