AUBURN — Joseph F. Nolan, 76, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home in Auburn.
Joseph was born in Auburn, to Ruth and Francis Nolan on Aug. 26, 1943. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in the class of 1961. After graduation, Joseph worked for Red Star Express Lines until 1964. In 1964, Joseph joined the U.S. Navy and served a four year tour to include Vietnam. He returned to Auburn, and once again went to work for Red Star until 1970. In 1970 he made two very significant choices, he rejoined the U.S. Navy and he married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne M. Jennings. They were married at St. Mary’s Church on Dec. 26, 1970. This year they would of celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologist, rising to the rank of Senior Chief until his retirement in August 1993; he proudly served for 27 years. He and his family experienced many different assignments all over the world.
After retirement Joseph continued as a cryptologist at Hancock AFB until its closing. He also was a tollbooth collector for the New York State Thruway. His final job was with Reliable Tire; he delivered tires all over New York and Pennsylvania.
Joseph was an active member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church until his illness made it impossible. He was a devout Catholic. Joseph loved sports, most especially Notre Dame football and Yankees baseball.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Jennings) Nolan, of Auburn; his four children, Joseph (Tracy) Nolan, Christopher (Tammy) Nolan, and Kathy Nolan, all of Auburn, and Angela (Jamison) Warrick, of Lynn Haven, Fla. He has six grandchildren, Whitney and Courtney Warrick, Gabrielle Nolan, Eric Clark, Josh Clark, and Noah Laforce. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa (Louis) Trama; as well as several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lastly he is survived by his faithful friend and food buddy, Dublynn.
Joseph was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Nolan. He was also predeceased by his parents, in-laws, and a brother, Ronald Nolan; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Joseph was a proud husband, father, brother, and Grampy. He was a very proud Navy veteran. So to Joseph we say “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”
The Nolan family would like to thank the crews of AMR, the ER, and the hospital staff at Crouse Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to Joseph.
Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
