Joseph F. Nolan

Joseph was born in Auburn, to Ruth and Francis Nolan on Aug. 26, 1943. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in the class of 1961. After graduation, Joseph worked for Red Star Express Lines until 1964. In 1964, Joseph joined the U.S. Navy and served a four year tour to include Vietnam. He returned to Auburn, and once again went to work for Red Star until 1970. In 1970 he made two very significant choices, he rejoined the U.S. Navy and he married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne M. Jennings. They were married at St. Mary’s Church on Dec. 26, 1970. This year they would of celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologist, rising to the rank of Senior Chief until his retirement in August 1993; he proudly served for 27 years. He and his family experienced many different assignments all over the world.