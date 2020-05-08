AUBURN — Joseph G. Trojnor passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020, following complications from a stroke. Joe had his family with him, sharing love and stories as he took steps towards his next journey.
He is survived by Annie Trojnor (Mike Riley), Laurie and Charlie Rubeor, Vicki Trojnor, Melissa Trojnor, and William and Lorraine Trojnor; his nieces and nephews, Katherine, Elizabeth, James, and Liam Trojnor-Riley, Bryann Dusharm, Joseph, Rick, James Michael, Mysia, and Bill Trojnor-Barron, Tatianna and Hunter Trojnor-Hill, Torin and Caden Rubeor; and great-nephew, Kyson Chipman.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Trojnor; his grandparents, John and Mary Nowak; Ludwig and Wictoria Trojnar; his beloved dogs, Genny 1, Genny 2, Wease and Boat were waiting at the gates for him.
Born in Auburn in 1958, he grew up as part of the West Lake Road gang, enjoying the lake and the outdoors.
When Joe turned 17 he joined the Navy. After that he returned home to Auburn where he learned various trades and attended Cayuga Community College. In the late '80s, he relocated to Boston where he managed several apartment complexes. The desire to be closer to family and friends brought him back to the central New York area. Joe, with his passion for boats and being on the water, resided at the Beacon Bay Marina with his fellow Pirates. He continued being self-employed in the plumbing and heating field until he was unable to do so.
Those of you who knew Joe will remember his generosity, intellect, love of reading, willingness to help anyone and everyone, his unique personality which included those Hawaiian shirts in the warm weather and crazy sweaters in the cold, and his humor-sometimes witty, sometimes corny, but always funny.
They say you judge a person’s wealth by their friends. Joe was certainly a wealthy man.
A special thanks to his good friend, Ed Kustyn who was always there for Joe. Thank you to Ben Funke at Access Home Care who played an instrumental part in getting Joe back to Auburn and in his own place. Thank you to Joe’s aides from Access who made sure Joe was cared for and often spoiled him. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Auburn Community Hospital, who took care of Joe and his family in his last few days on earth.
There will be a memorial celebration of Joe’s life when it can be safely done with family and friends. We are his family and friends and we can continue his legacy of living in the moment and embracing life. Everyone who met Joe has stories to share. That’s what Joe would want. The celebration of Joe’s life will not be exactly like Joe’s Annual Ground Hog Day’s parties he had at Beacon Bay, but there will be his favorite Genesee Cream Ale on ice.
If you would like to donate, please think of the ASPCA.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, Auburn.
