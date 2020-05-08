Joseph G. Trojnor

Those of you who knew Joe will remember his generosity, intellect, love of reading, willingness to help anyone and everyone, his unique personality which included those Hawaiian shirts in the warm weather and crazy sweaters in the cold, and his humor-sometimes witty, sometimes corny, but always funny.

They say you judge a person’s wealth by their friends. Joe was certainly a wealthy man.

A special thanks to his good friend, Ed Kustyn who was always there for Joe. Thank you to Ben Funke at Access Home Care who played an instrumental part in getting Joe back to Auburn and in his own place. Thank you to Joe’s aides from Access who made sure Joe was cared for and often spoiled him. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Auburn Community Hospital, who took care of Joe and his family in his last few days on earth.

There will be a memorial celebration of Joe’s life when it can be safely done with family and friends. We are his family and friends and we can continue his legacy of living in the moment and embracing life. Everyone who met Joe has stories to share. That’s what Joe would want. The celebration of Joe’s life will not be exactly like Joe’s Annual Ground Hog Day’s parties he had at Beacon Bay, but there will be his favorite Genesee Cream Ale on ice.