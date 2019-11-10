CLAY — Joseph J. Tomchik, 68, of Clay, N.Y., passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, Nov. 7, 2019, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Trenton, N.J., the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Dzurkoc) Tomchik and had resided in the Syracuse area for the past 35 years. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School, class of 1969 and later from the Trenton Technical Institute. Joe spent many years as the regional sales manager for Crest Ultrasonics in Ewing, N.J. More recently, Joe had been employed by Verizon Fios, as a customer support analyst in East Syracuse. Joe enjoyed sailing, running, and playing golf. He especially loved the many trips to the Outer Banks. Joe was a longtime volunteer for the Chase Corporate Challenge and the Syracuse Festival of Races. Joe will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Barbara (Netti) Tomchik, of Clay; sisters, Maryjean (Donald) Reid, and Patricia (Thomas) Czeizinger; sister-in-law, Carol (David) O’ Connor; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Netti; uncles, Joseph (Deanna) Dzurko, and George Dzurkoc; nephews, Thomas Czeizinger Jr., Timothy (Sandy) Jones, Gregory (Pam) Netti, Bryan Netti, and David Netti; great-nephew, Matthew Jones; great-niece, Katie Netti; as well as several cousins and friends.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 10 a.m. this Monday in Sacred Heart Church for Joseph’s Mass of Christian burial with cousin Rev. William Donnelly as celebrant. Calling hours are from 2 to 5 p.m. (today) Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank the staff on 4 S at Crouse Hospital for their loving care and compassion that was shown to Joe during his stay.
Please leave any online condolences at pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
