ITHACA — Joseph James Zichettella “Ziggy,” 91 years old, of Ithaca, N.Y., was received into eternal life on Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved husband, adorable father, exquisite dresser, beautiful dancer, and faithful servant of God.
Joseph was born in Auburn, N.Y. on Feb. 29, 1928 to Nicholas and Doratea (Giacalone) Zichettella. He graduated from West Auburn High School in 1946. He married Mary (Picciano) Zichettella, of Auburn, on July 4, 1953, and they moved to Ithaca in 1955. He worked at Cosentini Shoes for 33 years, followed by several years as a courier for Citizen’s Savings Bank and in real estate. He was a long time devoted member of Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, where he was a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, joining at age 18 and became a 4th degree Knight. In his younger years, he was a member of the Holy Name Society, St. Frances of Assisi Church, Auburn, N.Y.
Joseph is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary; children, Nicholas (Janet) Zichettella, of Newfield, N.Y., Maria, of Dallas, Pa., and Margaret, of Ithaca, N.Y.; sister, Catherine Zichettella, of Auburn; grandchildren, Casey, Caitlin, Jimmy, and Brianna, and many numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph, of Ithaca, and siblings, Louis, Rose, Bridget, and Mary.
Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, with Rev. Augustine Chumo presiding. A reception luncheon will follow at McGraw House, 221 South Geneva St., Ithaca, NY. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn, with Father Thomas Celso presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, Ithaca, N.Y.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Ithaca; LeighAnn, primary nurse, and aides, Watura and Lena; Lori Joseph and her two angels, Shelly and Valerie; the staff and residents of McGraw House for their support and kindness; and Dr. Judith Griffin for her attentive care.
