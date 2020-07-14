Joseph L. 'Joe' Flanigan

He loved his donuts and coffee. Tim Hortons was his favorite hangout until it closed. He hung out with his buddies and would tell jokes and shoot the breeze almost on a daily basis. Dunkin Donuts became the new spot when Tim Hortons closed. Joe had a major sweet tooth. He would even get cookies from Matthew House whenever he stopped by there.

Joe loved to help people from all walks of life. It didn't matter where you came from or what your lifestyle was, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a mentor and friend to many. Joe was affectionately known as the Mayor of Chestnut Street in Auburn. That is how he greeted new neighbors on the street.

A social butterfly, he loved to talk to many people. Nobody was stranger to him. He had a welcoming open heart and loved conversations with random people.He loved music and theater. He was involved in plays including "Fiddler on the Roof" where he played the rabbi.

NAMASTE - he embodied the meaning of this word. "... passing positive energy on to the one receiving the gesture" He wanted to send positive energy to everyone that he encountered. He even had NAMASTE1 on his license plate.

Joe loved to be in the outdoors with his family and friends - camping and hiking in the Adirondacks.