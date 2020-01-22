Joseph L. Marinelli

Joseph was born Jan. 31, 1938 in Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Grace DeGangi Marinelli. He enlisted in the Navy from 1956 to 1960 serving on the USS Sierra and from 1960 thru 1962 in the reserves. Joseph retired from Chrysler, New Venture Gear in Syracuse. Joseph’s greatest joy was his love for his family. He enjoyed family vacations and gatherings and the time spent with his grandchildren. He had a love for old movies and watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and Giants play. He also was an avid bowler for many years.