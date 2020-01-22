AUBURN — Joseph L. Marinelli, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home.
Joseph was born Jan. 31, 1938 in Auburn, the son of the late Frank and Grace DeGangi Marinelli. He enlisted in the Navy from 1956 to 1960 serving on the USS Sierra and from 1960 thru 1962 in the reserves. Joseph retired from Chrysler, New Venture Gear in Syracuse. Joseph’s greatest joy was his love for his family. He enjoyed family vacations and gatherings and the time spent with his grandchildren. He had a love for old movies and watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees and Giants play. He also was an avid bowler for many years.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kells Marinelli; son, Joseph (Lynn) Marinelli; daughters, Michelle (Joseph) McDonald, Grace Ann (Kevin) Blowers, and Carol Jo (Marty) Black; grandchildren, Dustin (Kristin) and Daniel Clark, Joseph, Nicholas, Lauren, and Lindsey Marinelli, Sarah, Hannah, and Michael Blowers, and Austin Black; two great-grandchildren, Emma and MacKenzie Clark; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Vito and Frank Marinelli; and sisters, Lucy Marinelli and Rose Mary Vanorder.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn; military rites will immediately follow. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Holy Family Church in Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation of CNY, 731 James St., # 200, Syracuse, NY 13203.
