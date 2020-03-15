LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Joseph N. (Locastro) Alexander, 59, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Joe was born on Dec. 31, 1960, the son of James J. Locastro and Yvonne M. (Petrosino) Locastro. Joe was a 1977 graduate of Auburn High, attended CCC and transferred to SUNY Brockport where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in accounting. After graduation Joe began to travel, ultimately settling in Las Vegas, Nev., where his life and career took a new direction. Joe began acting and found a new passion. He was a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA. He appeared in many TV shows, commercials, and movies. His most memorable role was that of “The Pit Boss” in the movie The Hangover.
Joe is survived by his loving family, his mother, Yvonne; sister, Susan (Mark) Miller; brother, James Locastro; nephews, John (Nichole) Miller, and Andrew (Jess) Miller; great-nephews, Evan, Owen, and Toby Miller; many cousins and friends.
Joe was predeceased by his father, James; paternal and maternal grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private service was held in Las Vegas. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.
Joe will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
