Joseph N. (Locastro) Alexander

Joe was born on Dec. 31, 1960, the son of James J. Locastro and Yvonne M. (Petrosino) Locastro. Joe was a 1977 graduate of Auburn High, attended CCC and transferred to SUNY Brockport where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in accounting. After graduation Joe began to travel, ultimately settling in Las Vegas, Nev., where his life and career took a new direction. Joe began acting and found a new passion. He was a member in good standing of SAG-AFTRA. He appeared in many TV shows, commercials, and movies. His most memorable role was that of “The Pit Boss” in the movie The Hangover.