Joseph Stanley Swietoniowski
May 10, 1924 — July 20, 2020
ALPHARETTA, GA — Joseph Stanley Swietoniowski, 96, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Born on May 10, 1924 in Auburn to the late Stanley and Mary Swietoniowski, Joe was a long-time resident of Auburn prior to moving to Georgia in 2013.
A proud veteran, Joe served as a medic during WWII. Exemplifying a life well-lived, he was a devoted husband and father, a role model for placing his family first. He appreciated nature and enjoyed fishing, duck hunting and gardening. He spent his early career years running the family business, Sweet's Restaurant on State Street and later retired from Auburn Technology as a machinist.
Joe and his wife Lottie would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife; daughters Michele Hayes and Denise Foster (John); grandchildren Chris Swietoniowski, John Hayes, Matthew Hayes (Erika), Lauren Foster and Alexa Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Mary, brothers Walter and Edward and son Mark Swietoniowski.
A private service was held in Alpharetta and Mass will be held at Holy Family Church in Auburn at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 followed by a burial ceremony at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. in the church.
To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
