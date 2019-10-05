AURELIUS — Joseph T. Simmons, 75, of Aurelius, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
He was the son of the late John and Auklena Lukowski Simmons Jr. Joseph was a lifelong dairy farmer and a retired Dairylea Milk Producer. He would love to sit in his backyard and watch the trains go by.
He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Underwood; nephews, John King, David King, and Allen Tratt; nieces, Michelle Wainwright and Mary Perkins; brother-in-law, Edward Tratt Jr.; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his brother, Theodore Simmons; brother-in-law, Arthur M. Underwood; sisters, Margaret Simmons and Mary Jane Tratt.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
