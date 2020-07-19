× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Josephine (Busco) DePalma

Feb. 6, 1931 — March 16, 2020

AUBURN — Josephine (Busco) DePalma, 89, of Auburn, made the decision to be with God on March 16, 2020. There, she will join her husband, sisters, family and friends whom she missed so much.

Josephine was born the daughter of Joseph and Rachel (Ciarlo) Busco on Feb. 6, 1931 in Auburn, N.Y. She married her late husband Carl DePalma on Nov. 12, 1949. Josephine spent many years working at Dunn & McCarthy. After retirement, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, ceramics, cooking, soap operas and of course Facebook.

Josephine had a very full life and was at peace with her decision. She left us many memories we will be able to treasure forever and her strength will always be an inspiration.

Josephine is survived by children Betty Alsheimer (Keith), Michael DePalma (Bonnie), Michele Pelc (Steve); grandchildren Eric (Melinda), Renee, Lisa, Jordan (Mark), Steven; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Keely, Ryan and Mason; several nieces and nephews; and good friends Marion and Helen.

Josephine's memorial mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Holy Family Church. We ask in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Matthew House in memory of Josephine.