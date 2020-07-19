Josephine (Busco) DePalma
Feb. 6, 1931 — March 16, 2020
AUBURN — Josephine (Busco) DePalma, 89, of Auburn, made the decision to be with God on March 16, 2020. There, she will join her husband, sisters, family and friends whom she missed so much.
Josephine was born the daughter of Joseph and Rachel (Ciarlo) Busco on Feb. 6, 1931 in Auburn, N.Y. She married her late husband Carl DePalma on Nov. 12, 1949. Josephine spent many years working at Dunn & McCarthy. After retirement, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, ceramics, cooking, soap operas and of course Facebook.
Josephine had a very full life and was at peace with her decision. She left us many memories we will be able to treasure forever and her strength will always be an inspiration.
Josephine is survived by children Betty Alsheimer (Keith), Michael DePalma (Bonnie), Michele Pelc (Steve); grandchildren Eric (Melinda), Renee, Lisa, Jordan (Mark), Steven; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Keely, Ryan and Mason; several nieces and nephews; and good friends Marion and Helen.
Josephine's memorial mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Holy Family Church. We ask in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Matthew House in memory of Josephine.
As a tribute to Josephine, we ask that you honor her last wishes: remember the importance of family and friends. Appreciate them, stay close to them and always tell them you love them.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family or light a candle.
We must follow NYSDOH and CDC recommendations on social distancing and wearing a mask is a must.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.