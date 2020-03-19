AUBURN — Josephine (Busco) DePalma, 89, of Auburn, made the decision to be with God on March 16, 2020. There, she will join her husband, sisters, family and friends whom she missed so much.
Josephine was born the daughter of Joseph and Rachel (Ciarlo) Busco on Feb. 6, 1931, in Auburn. She married her late husband, Carl DePalma on Nov. 12, 1949. Josephine spent many years working at Dunn & McCarthy. After retirement, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, ceramics, cooking, soap operas, and of course Facebook.
Josephine had a very full life and was at peace with her decision. She left us many memories we will be able to treasure forever and her strength will always be an inspiration.
Josephine is survived by children, Betty Alsheimer (Keith), Michael DePalma (Bonnie), and Michele Pelc (Steve); grandchildren, Eric (Melinda), Renee, Lisa, Jordan (Mark), and Steven (Allie); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Keely, Ryan, and Mason; several nieces and nephews; good friends, Marion and Helen.
Because of the restrictions placed on us during this time, services will be private.
We ask in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Matthew House in memory of Josephine.
As a tribute to Josephine, we ask that you honor her last wishes: remember the importance of family and friends. Appreciate them, stay close to them and always tell them you love them.
Arrangements entrusted to Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
