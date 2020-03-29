Josephine (Danna) Piccolo
AUBURN — Josephine (Danna) Piccolo, 99, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony S. Piccolo; son, Anthony D. Piccolo; brother, Anthony Danna; and sister, Frances Bisognano.

Born in Auburn, on Sept. 22, 1920, Josephine was the daughter of Dominick and Pauline (Vento) Danna. She married her late husband on Aug. 25, 1945.

Josephine, a lifelong resident of Auburn, spent many years working at the H.R. Wait Company as a custom drapery designer. After retirement, Josephine enjoyed cooking, crocheting, tatting, sewing, doing crossword puzzles, and china painting, which earned her a blue ribbon at the New York State Fair. She also loved writing in her diary for the past 70 years. Josephine was a woman of great faith and was a past president of the Sacred Heart Society of Saint Francis Church.

Josephine is survived by her children, Carol Coughlin, of New Jersey, and Janet and her husband, James Vevone, of Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Sandra Piccolo, of Auburn; grandchildren, Kelly and her husband, Dr. Mark Paterson, of Delaware, James A. Vevone, Esquire, of Massachusetts, and Christian Piccolo and his wife, Andrea, of Albany; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Cassandra Paterson, and Stephanie, Erica, and Christina Piccolo; five nephews, including, Dominick and his wife, Shirley Danna, of Syracuse, and Dr. John Bisognano, of Rochester, who were dedicated to Josephine in the final years of her life; a devoted niece, Polly and her husband, Howard Hirsch, of Long Island; and a loving great-niece, Michelle and her husband, Greg Cranz, of Long Island. Josephine enjoyed her time with the caregivers from Home Instead, who provided her with care, comfort, and happiness in her final months at home.

We will keep Josephine in our thoughts and prayers until a funeral Mass will be conducted at a later date, due to the current conditions.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Josephine.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Piccolo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

