AUBURN — Josephine “Josie” Basile, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Saverio and Maria Assunta Cacciopo Basile. “Josie” or Aunt Josie as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Central High School graduate, class of 1958. She was a very devout Christian and had a very strong faith with The Lord. Josie cherished the years working at the Christian bookstore Life Discovery in the Fingerlakes Mall. She also loved reading scriptures from the Bible and participating in a local Bible study group. Josie really lived and believed in the three F’s in life, Faith, Family, and Food.

She adored her family, especially the times spent with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. Josie also enjoyed her cookbooks which led to cooking and baking delicious meals for her family and friends. Josie’s warming smile and heart of gold will continue to live on and will never be forgotten by the ones she loved.