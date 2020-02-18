AUBURN — Josephine “Josie” Basile, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Saverio and Maria Assunta Cacciopo Basile. “Josie” or Aunt Josie as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Central High School graduate, class of 1958. She was a very devout Christian and had a very strong faith with The Lord. Josie cherished the years working at the Christian bookstore Life Discovery in the Fingerlakes Mall. She also loved reading scriptures from the Bible and participating in a local Bible study group. Josie really lived and believed in the three F’s in life, Faith, Family, and Food.
You have free articles remaining.
She adored her family, especially the times spent with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. Josie also enjoyed her cookbooks which led to cooking and baking delicious meals for her family and friends. Josie’s warming smile and heart of gold will continue to live on and will never be forgotten by the ones she loved.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Francis Basile; beloved daughter and best friend, Lisa Miller and her husband, Allan, of Scipio; sister, Sandy Gonnella; brother-in-law, Ronald (Barb) Basile; nieces, Carol Dodge, Donna (Lewis) O’Hare, Susan (Robert) Clifford, Sharon (Paul) Kellogg, and Mary Jo (Paul) Keba; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by a daughter, Ann Marie; sister-in-law, Beverly Basile; brother-in-law, John Gonnella; great-niece, Amy O’Hare; and great-nephew, Patrick T. Cushing.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Tuesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Josephine’s Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.