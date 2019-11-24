{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Joshua A. Poole, 36, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

He is survived by a daughter, Shayla, and a son, Joshua Jr., both of Kentucky; his mother, Kim (Tim) Collier; father, Kevin (Dr. Kirby) Poole; paternal grandmother, Elaine Poole; sister, Sarah Reed Poole; two nieces, Mackenzie Reed and Olivia Nemo; a nephew, Jeremiah Reed; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Calvin and Carolyn Lee; paternal grandparents, Wade (Mike) and Priscilla Poole; and brothers, Jared and Nathaniel Poole.

He grew up in Clyde, N.Y. where he was involved with Boy Scouting. He was an avid computer/internet user. He will be missed by his many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in The Alton Gospel Tabernacle, Route 14, Alton, NY.

Service information

Nov 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 30, 2019
1:00PM
The Alton Gospel Tabernacle
5849 NY- 14
North Rose, NY 14516
