AUBURN — Joyce Ann Behm, 81, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born in Savannah, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Hazel Joslyn Behm. Before retiring, Joyce worked for many years as an inspector for Parker Hannifin Corp in Clyde. Joyce was an avid sports fan, who also enjoyed watching many different sports on television. She was especially fond of the Auburn Doubledays and New York Yankees baseball teams.

She is survived by her loving and caring niece, Kristine DeChick; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John, and sisters, Vera, Helen, Nancy, and Hazel.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. this Thursday morning at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service with the Rev. LeRoy Kettinger will immediately follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in South Butler Cemetery will follow the services at the funeral home.

