AUBURN — Joyce F. Reed, 68, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at her Auburn home with her daughters by her side. She is at peace with her late husband, Robert Reed, who died in 2006.
She was born in Johnson City, the daughter of the late Francis and Frances Decker Fisher. Joyce graduated from Johnson City High School and was a secretary at NYSEG where she met her husband, Robert. She loved spending time with her grandsons and in Florida with the warmer weather.
She is survived by her daughters, Lindsey (Erin) Desko, and Alexandra Reed; four grandsons, Ashton and Jaxton Nevidomsky, Robert and Dmitry Desko; her sister, Elizabeth (Donald) Huff; a brother, Gary Fisher; a sister-in-law, Virginia (Bernard) Demoreuille; an aunt-in-law, Jane Griffith; and by several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Joyce was predeceased by her in-laws, Henry and Mary Ann Reed.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, 75 East Genesee St., Auburn. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Room at the Springside Inn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the cure for pancreatic cancer, www.curepc.org, in Robert Reed’s name.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
