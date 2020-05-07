× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Joyce Lawson Hunter, of Auburn, age 88, died on May 4, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

The daughter of Stanley E. Lawson and Gladys Martin Lawson, Joyce was a lifelong inhabitant of Auburn and resided in Melrose Park at the house her grandfather built until April of this year. Joyce graduated from Keuka College in 1953 and for 50 years was employed as an executive secretary to the heads of Columbian Rope Company and Bombardier (ALCO). After retiring, she served on the Board of Managers at The Home.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Freelon Edward Hunter, in 2000, and is survived by her three stepchildren, Ann Gillette Hunter, of Arlington, Va., Freelon Forest Hunter, of Kent, Wash., and William Wray Hunter, of Greenwich, Conn.

The family thanks all of Joyce’s caregivers and especially Kareen Bannister, of Port Byron, N.Y. Joyce considered her a dear friend and referred to her as her daughter.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Owasco Fire Department, 7141 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

