AUBURN — Joyce Short, 85, of Potter Road, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Mrs. Short was born in Buffalo on June 2, 1934, to the late Roydon and Wilhelmina Troppman Beals. Joyce graduated from King Ferry High School and went on to attend Crouse Irving Hospital School of Nursing. After many years, she retired from Dr. Rose, Randall, Murphy & Ferguson’s office. Joyce was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, and served on the Presbytery of Cayuga-Syracuse. She served as Deacon, Elder and Youth Group Leader. Joyce served as President of the Auburn Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She loved to garden and was a member of the Weedsport Garden Club. Joyce enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides with her late husband, Harold. Above all, Joyce loved the time she spent with her family; they meant the world to her.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Ann (Michael) Oot, of Oneida; her beloved grandchildren, Emily Oot, of Brooklyn, Peter Oot, of Oneida, Matthew Short, of DeKalb, Ill., and Harold Short, of Tallahassee, Fla.; her brother, Roy M.(Kathleen) Beals DDS, of Burbank, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Harold L. Short on Aug. 4, 2019; her son, Peter Short, and her sister, Gloria Fisher.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in The First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn. Visitation will be held prior from noon to 1 p.m. in the church. A reception will follow after the service.
Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
