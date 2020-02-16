AUBURN — Judge Peter E. Corning, 83, of Auburn, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at Clary Center in Toccoa, Ga.

He was the son of the late Clarence and Katherine Smith Corning. Peter earned his undergraduate degree from Colgate University and law degree from Syracuse University Law School. In 1960 after law school Peter became a special agent for the F.B.I. In 1969 he changed his career and went to work as a district attorney until 1979 when he became a County Court Judge up until he retired in 2006.

He is survived by his son, John T. Corning and his wife, Vanessa, of Toccoa, Ga.; granddaughter, Victoria T. Kowalski and her husband, Joshua, of Hamilton, N.Y.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Margaret Kowalski, of Hamilton, N.Y.; sister, Suzanne M. Cunliffe, of Auburn; nephew, Jeffrey Cole, of Monument, Colo.; and niece, Kathie Cole, of Chicago, Ill.

In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his wife, Olivia S. Corning; sons, Peter S. Corning and David W. Corning.

There will be a service at a later date in the spring.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Corning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.